England's high-altitude gamble: Why Harry Kane and Co. can use Viagra against Mexico in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico, England are reportedly exploring the use of Viagra as part of a strategy to cope with high-altitude conditions in Mexico City that can impact player performance.

England have reportedly been given the option to use viagra ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Mexico. The move is aimed at helping players cope with the high-altitude conditions in Mexico City rather than enhancing performance.

Why have England players been allowed to use viagra?

The famous Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which is located about 7,350 feet above sea level, will host England's Round of 16 match against Mexico. Players find it more difficult to sustain endurance, recover fast, and compete at their typical intensity at such an altitude due to the thinner air.

Viagra is one among numerous medical treatments that England manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly allowed to help players cope with the difficult circumstances. By enlarging blood vessels, the drug may enhance blood flow and assist the body in adjusting to lower oxygen levels at high altitudes. The choice is meant to lessen the physical impact of playing in a setting that is unknown to the majority of the squad, not to provide England a competitive advantage.

Is viagra allowed in football?

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allows athletes to use erectile dysfunction medication during competitions as there is insufficient evidence that it enhances performance at normal or low altitudes. Its potential benefits may be limited to helping athletes acclimatise to high-altitude conditions with lower oxygen levels.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite

England progressed to the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over DR Congo, led by captain Harry Kane's two goals. Mexico advanced after defeating Ecuador 2-0 and will have home advantage at the Azteca Stadium, where they have lost only twice in their last 89 matches. Both teams face unique challenges as they vie for a quarter-final spot, with England needing to adapt to Mexico City's high altitude.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/