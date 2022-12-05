England's forward player Raheem Sterling leaves FIFA World Cup to due to 'Armed break-in': Reports

Raheem Sterling celebrating a goal

England attacker Raheem Sterling missed his side’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against on Sunday. The Chelsea player was out of contention for selection for the game because he is dealing with a family matter.

The 27-year-old held talks with manager Gareth Southgate on the morning of the game after learning his Surrey home was broken into on Saturday evening.

According to reports in the British media, Sterling’s home was broken into by armed intruders while his family were on the property on Saturday night.

“At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family. We’re going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs," said England manager Gareth Southgate.

“At the moment it’s a situation he needs time with his family to deal with and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that.

“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first."

Sterling has been a key player for England during Southgate’s six years in charge.

The 27-year-old has 20 goals in 81 caps for his country, including one at the 2022 World Cup in a 6-2 victory over Iran.

However, Sterling may have already been squeezed out of Southgate’s starting line-up for the last eight even if he does return to Qatar by the fine form of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

England will face France in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium, where goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka saw Southgate's side cruise to victory against Senegal following a cagey opening.