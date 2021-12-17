UEFA Nations League 2022-23: England join Italy and Germany in tough group draw, Portugal up against Spain

The UEFA Nations League, which was introduced to replace meaningless friendly matches with more competitive games saw the 2022-23 draw being held on Thursday (December 16). As Europe's 55 member nations are devided into four leagues and each league containing four groups of four teams, England were grouped alongside European champions Italy and Germany and also Hungary in Group A3 - surely the group of death.

The draw means England will renew acquaintances with the two sides they faced at this year's European Championship. As for Germany and Italy, they two have met at nine major tournaments and the most recent being the Euro 2016 where the Germans won on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Talking about the fourth team - Hungary - the fixtures are not yet known but the team would mostly play their next two home UEFA competition games behind closed doors. The reason being a punishment following "discriminatory behaviour" by supporters at Euro 2020. The fans had chanted homophobic and racial abuse during several of their group games.

As for the other draws, runners-up Spain will play against their Iberian neighbours Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Nations League champions France were grouped with Denmark, Croatia and Austria while the number one ranked side in the world - Belgium - will take on the Netherlands, Poland and Wales.

2022/23 Nations League draw



Most exciting group is ____ #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/BT5F3scKPM — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) December 16, 2021

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 DRAW

Group A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Group B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group D

Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group D2: San Marino, Malta, Cyprus/Estonia

As far the tournament is concerned, it will be played either side of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The group matches will be played from June to September and the four-team finals - featuring the winners of the four groups in League A - in June 2023.

This edition may also offer a qualification for the Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. However, this news has not yet been confirmed by European football's governing body.