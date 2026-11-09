England Cricket In Crisis: Why 2027 could be ECB's toughest year? No India tour, ICC payment cut, here's all you need to know

ECB may lose 50 million GBP in 2027 as India will not tour and ICC holds back payments, despite the Ashes.

England cricket is staring at a huge loss in 2027. The ECB could lose up to 50 million GBP, around 627 crore Rupees, even though Australia will tour England for the Ashes that year. The main reason is simple: India will not tour England in 2027. And without India, the money drops sharply.

Why India matters so much

India's tour brings huge TV and sponsor money for England. Without it, income falls sharply. The ECB made a 12.6 million GBP profit in 2025, but now expects a much bigger loss in 2027 and is trying to limit it to 35 million GBP.

Why is ICC holding back money?

A second issue exists. The ICC has made the decision to withhold a portion of the funds that were intended to be distributed to each of the 12 full member boards in 2027. Because it anticipates a weaker TV deal for the upcoming cycle beginning in 2028, the ICC is taking this action. It hopes to prevent a sharp decline in payments in the future by setting aside some money today.

Since 2027 is the final year of the current cycle, this is significant. The 50-over World Cup, the ICC's most lucrative event, is also included. In a World Cup year, boards often anticipate a larger payment. To lessen the damage, the ECB is negotiating with the ICC. However, it is yet unclear how much the ICC will withhold.

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Why is the ECB worried?

English cricket depends heavily on Indian audiences. Its 185 million GBP Sony TV deal ends in 2028 and the next deal may be smaller. With 10 of 18 counties already in loss and dependent on ECB funds, less ECB income means less money for counties, making 2027 a very tough year.