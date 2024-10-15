ENG vs WI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 20, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, England vs West Indies.

England will take on West Indies in the 20th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for today (October 15) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are vying for a place in the playoffs, and a victory in this exciting matchup will secure their spots.

England, led by Heather Knight, remain unbeaten in the tournament, having convincingly beaten South Africa, Scotland, and Bangladesh in the group stage. They aim to maintain their winning streak to secure a spot in the semifinals. On the other hand, Hayley Matthews-led West Indies faced a 10-wicket defeat against South Africa in their opening match but bounced back with victories over Scotland and Bangladesh. They need a significant win to secure a place in the semifinal berth.

Match Details

England Women vs West Indies Women, 20th Match

Date & Time: October 15, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

ENG-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Bess Heath, Amy Jones

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Deandra Dottin

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

