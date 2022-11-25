ENG vs USA Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for England vs USA at FIFA World Cup 2022, match 20

ENG vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022

England got off to a flying start in their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The Three Lions were in top form, defeating Iran 6-2. Bukayoko Saka and Jude Bellingham, who ran the show on the field, were instrumental in this triumph.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping that his team can be as decisive and ruthless against the USA. The USMNT also got off to a good start, with Timothy Weah scoring in the 36th minute against Wales.

The Welsh players never gave up, and their persistence paid off when Gareth Bale scored a penalty in the 82nd minute. Americans have players like Christian Pulisic who can make a difference.

England's strong start has already made them intimidating opponents, and this game has all the ingredients to be entertaining.

England and USA have met 11 times. England has won eight times, whereas the US has only won once.



ENG vs USA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Pickford

Defenders: K Trippier, L Shaw, S Dest, H Maguire

Midfieldes: J Bellingham, T Adams, B Saka, B Aaronson

Strikers: T Weah, R Sterling

ENG vs USA Possible starting XI

England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Pulisic, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

READ| Wales vs Iran live score: GOAL disallowed, WAL 0-0 IRN; FIFA World Cup 2022 football match latest updates, livestream