ENG vs NZ Semi-finals 1, Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand match

It's time to avenge the loss New Zealand faced in the ICC World Cup 2019 final as they will face England in the 1st Semi-Final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. England is currently the number 1 ranked T20I side while New Zealand is at the 4th spot.

The two teams have met a total of 21 times in the T20Is, with England winning 12 games while the Kiwis managed only 7 wins.

While England won 4 of their 5 games in the group stages and managed to bag 1st place in Group 1, the Kiwis, too, won the same number of games and ended up getting the 2nd spot in Group 2.

England had won their first ICC T20 World Cup title in the year 2010 and would be hoping to win it once again, however, the BlackCaps will be eyeing their maiden ICC T20I World Cup title. This will be their third Semi-Final (previously played in 2007 and 2016) and they have never gone past this stage so far.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs New Zealand – Semi-final 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (C), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (VC), Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Trent Boult, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi

England vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham