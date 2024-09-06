End of an era: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or shortlist for first time since 2003

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

HomeSports

Sports

End of an era: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or shortlist for first time since 2003

The eight-time winner Messi and his longtime rival Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Ors, were not included in the list of 30 players nominated for this year's award.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

End of an era: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or shortlist for first time since 2003
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Lionel Messi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as the greatest football players of all time. Their exceptional talent, unwavering determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence have undeniably left an indelible mark on the sport for over two decades. As they approach the twilight of their illustrious careers, it signifies the end of an era that has profoundly shaped the history of football. The legacy they leave behind is sure to forever alter the landscape of the beautiful game.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had remarkable performances in the Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo, who made his first appearance on the list in 2004 after moving from Sporting CP to Manchester United, holds the record for the most nominations with a total of 18. He was nominated consecutively for fifteen years until 2023, when he was notably absent from the list for the first time since his debut. Ronaldo has also been the second most successful recipient of the Ballon d'Or, having won the prestigious award five times throughout his career in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

In particular, Ronaldo's crowning achievement came in 2016 following Portugal's victory in the Euros and Real Madrid's triumph in the UEFA Champions League. However, his ranking dropped to 20th place in 2022, marking his lowest position to date.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or sixteen times, with his first nomination occurring in 2006. Despite a less successful season with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has consistently made the shortlist every year except for 2022.

Between the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023, Messi has been crowned the Ballon d'Or winner on eight occasions.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left Europe and are now pursuing their football careers in the Middle East and the USA. Ronaldo, 39, is excelling in the Saudi Pro League, consistently finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Messi, 37, is facing challenges as he works to recover from an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final. Inter Miami, the MLS team he captains, eagerly awaits his return to the pitch.

Among the 30 nominees for the men's award this year were standout names such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Rodri, and Kylian Mbappe. Euro 2024 champions Spain had six players nominated, including the 17-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, as well as Nico Williams, Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, and Dani Carvajal. England also had a strong showing with Captain Harry Kane, midfielders Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice, and forwards Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all receiving nominations.

On the women's side, five players from the USA were included in the list of nominees. Captain and midfielder Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson made the cut. Spain also had a significant presence with Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo, and Alexia Putellas all being nominated. Spain's women's team finished fourth at the Olympics, following their World Cup victory the previous year.

Also read| Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement