End of an era: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi miss out on Ballon d'Or shortlist for first time since 2003

The eight-time winner Messi and his longtime rival Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Ors, were not included in the list of 30 players nominated for this year's award.

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as the greatest football players of all time. Their exceptional talent, unwavering determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence have undeniably left an indelible mark on the sport for over two decades. As they approach the twilight of their illustrious careers, it signifies the end of an era that has profoundly shaped the history of football. The legacy they leave behind is sure to forever alter the landscape of the beautiful game.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had remarkable performances in the Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo, who made his first appearance on the list in 2004 after moving from Sporting CP to Manchester United, holds the record for the most nominations with a total of 18. He was nominated consecutively for fifteen years until 2023, when he was notably absent from the list for the first time since his debut. Ronaldo has also been the second most successful recipient of the Ballon d'Or, having won the prestigious award five times throughout his career in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

In particular, Ronaldo's crowning achievement came in 2016 following Portugal's victory in the Euros and Real Madrid's triumph in the UEFA Champions League. However, his ranking dropped to 20th place in 2022, marking his lowest position to date.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or sixteen times, with his first nomination occurring in 2006. Despite a less successful season with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has consistently made the shortlist every year except for 2022.

Between the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023, Messi has been crowned the Ballon d'Or winner on eight occasions.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left Europe and are now pursuing their football careers in the Middle East and the USA. Ronaldo, 39, is excelling in the Saudi Pro League, consistently finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Messi, 37, is facing challenges as he works to recover from an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final. Inter Miami, the MLS team he captains, eagerly awaits his return to the pitch.

Among the 30 nominees for the men's award this year were standout names such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Rodri, and Kylian Mbappe. Euro 2024 champions Spain had six players nominated, including the 17-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, as well as Nico Williams, Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, and Dani Carvajal. England also had a strong showing with Captain Harry Kane, midfielders Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice, and forwards Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all receiving nominations.

On the women's side, five players from the USA were included in the list of nominees. Captain and midfielder Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson made the cut. Spain also had a significant presence with Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo, and Alexia Putellas all being nominated. Spain's women's team finished fourth at the Olympics, following their World Cup victory the previous year.

Also read| Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25