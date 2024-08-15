Twitter
HomeSports

Sports

Empty stadium in Pakistan-Bangladesh Test match, the board said…

This decision came following the continuing construction at the venue for the preparation of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 07:01 PM IST

Empty stadium in Pakistan-Bangladesh Test match, the board said…
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held from August 30 to September 3 at Karachi’s National Stadium will be a behind closed doors affair. This decision came following the continuing construction at the venue for the preparation of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB in a statement pointed out that spectators are crucial in cricket noting that they provide encouragement to the players. However, the board had to consider the health of the fans; they then concluded that it was safer to stage the match behind closed doors. As a result, ticket sales have been halted and those who have bought tickets will be issued with an automatic refund to their accounts.

The official statement of PCB says, “We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase.”

The PCB apologized for the inconvenience but stated that the renovations are meant to make the stadium more suitable for spectators in the future. This match comes after the first Test which is slated for Rawalpindi from August 21. Pakistan has a packed cricketing schedule with the Champions Trophy scheduled between February 19 to March 9, 2025.

