'Emotions got better of me': Nick Kyrgios apologises after Italian Open meltdown

Australian Nick Kyrgios has apologised for throwing a chair onto the court at the Italian Open, admitting that ’emotions got the better’ of him during the match with Casper Ruud.

The controversial 24-year-old, who had marked his presence in Rome by criticising Djokovic and Nadal in an interview on Wednesday, starting arguing with the umpire in the third set.

World number 36 Kyrgios had levelled the match at one set all but was given a game penalty early on in the third set for swearing.

His response was to kick out at a water bottle before throwing a chair onto the court, packing his bag and then storming off court, shouting I am fucking done'' Kyrgios was automatically disqualified with Ruud winning 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-1 to advance to the third round against former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Kyrgios later posted on Instagram, “Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default. Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe.”

The incident came less than 24 hours after Kyrgios told the NCR Tennis Podcast that Djokovic had "a sick obsession with wanting to be liked" and that the Serb's post-match celebration was "cringeworthy".

Nadal was described by the Australian as "super-salty"