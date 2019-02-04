Emiliano Sala: Wreckage of aircraft carrying player and pilot found in English Channel

Private investigators have located the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward had been en route from Nantes in western France with his pilot to make his debut for Cardiff City when the plane disappeared over the English Channel on Jan. 21.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock had said that some players did not want to join the Welsh club in the January transfer window after Sala's flight disappeared.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League encounter with Bournemouth, Warnock had described the January transfer window as "difficult" in the tragic circumstances.

Some of the Cardiff City players are even scared to fly after the incident, defender Sol Bamba had said.

"We travel by plane and some of the lads have been thinking 'I don't want to go on it anymore'," Bamba had said.

"The gaffer... and the club have been good in terms of bringing someone in to talk to if we need to. And I think some of the lads do, they need to get it out," he added.