Emiliano Martinez's controversial gesture after winning golden glove award goes viral, watch video

Emiliano Martinez's controversial gesture after winning golden glove

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his nation, as his heroics in the penalty shootout helped his side prevail over France 4-2 after extra time. The match ended 3-3 in regulation time, but Martinez stole all the limelight with his performance in the final, as he won the golden glove award.

The Aston Villa keeper caused a massive stir on social media as he made a controversial gesture after winning the golden glove. The 30-year-old made a couple of splendid saves late in the game, keeping his side in the match, and he also saved the penalties awarded and danced afterwards to hog the limelight.

Martinez's actions earned him the top prize given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament, but it's what he did afterwards that left fans shocked.

He collected the golden glove award in the post-match presentation ceremony and while walking back towards his teammates, he made a rather lewd gesture with his trophy.

The Argentine goalie's actions left fans on Twitter divided, with plenty of users calling it the 'best' celebration while others slammed Martinez for his antics.

Watch:

Emi Martinez with the celebration of the tournament pic.twitter.com/ByIsnw36UU — Doug Nehrenz (@DNehrenz) December 18, 2022

Martinez beat competition from fellow custodians Dominik Livakovic of Croatia as well as Yassine Bounou of Morocco to clinch the golden glove award, while his teammates Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandes won the golden ball and the best youngest player award.

Kylian Mbappe scored 8 goals in the tournament to win the golden boot.