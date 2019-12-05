El Clasico: Eden Hazard set to miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash vs Barcelona with ankle fracture

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set to miss the El Clasico against Barcelona after fracturing his right ankle.

The Belgian forward was subbed off early during Los Blancos' 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Despite manager Zinedine Zidane's suggesting that Hazard had suffered a bad twist, the club after further medical test confirmed that the 28-year-old had been diagnosed with a fracture which will keep him out of action for the next six weeks.

This injury means Eden is officially out from the Clasico at Camp Nou on December 18.

“After tests performed on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services during the process of improving the bruising in his right leg, he has been diagnosed with an incomplete external fracture in that area,” a club statement.

Also read EA removes Marco van Basten from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team after Nazi comment on national TV

This would have marked the former Chelsea forward's debut El Clasico after completing his record transfer to the meringues for 100 million euros ($110 million) last summer.

Also read PL giants Man Utd set to play East Bengal in Kolkata next year: Report

To make things even worse, Brazilian wingback Marcelo is also set to miss the grand occasion after suffering a calf injury on his left foot.

This is a huge blow for the capital club who are currently second behind rivals Barcelona on the La Liga table on goal difference.