Eight red cards already! World Cup 2026 matches combined total of previous two tournaments

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is witnessing an unexpected trend, with players being sent off at an alarming rate. Check out the latest player to get a red card in the tournament.

The total number of red cards given in FIFA World Cup 2026 has now reached eight. (AI-Generated)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is making headlines for the number of red cards given so far, which has reached the combined tally of the previous two editions. The total number of dismissals has now reached eight during the Group G clash between Iran and Belgium, when Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card in the 66th minute of the game for bringing down Iran's forward Mehdi Taremi. After this, Belgium played the last leg of the game with 10 men; however, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

History of red cards in recent FIFA World Cups

As per a report by Fox Sports, the current tally of red cards in the ongoing tournament is equal to the four red cards record in each of the previous two World Cups in 2018 and 2022. Notably, six out of these eight red cards have been given straight.

For those unversed, the record for the most red cards in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup is 28, set in 2006. The next two World Cups in 2010 and 2014 recorded 17 and 10 red cards, respectively.

Why was Nathan Ngoy given a straight red card?

The Belgian defender received a straight red card in the 66th minute of the game. He was sent off for bringing down Taremi when the Iranian forward was through on goal, denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Despite one man down, Belgium somehow managed to hold on to a 0-0 draw, courtesy of several crucial saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the tournament progresses and what the final disciplinary tally of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/