Eid Mubarak: Mohammad Shami to Mesut Ozil, sport stars wish eveyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan. Millions of Muslims around the world will be celebrating this auspicious occasion with their near and dear ones.

Sports stars have taken to social media to share their best wishes with the Muslim people.

While cricketer Mohammad Shami is celebrating this day in preparation for India's first World Cup match, many footballers including Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Manchester United striker Paul Pogba are also celebrating this day with online users.

"May Allah flood your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual, your mind with wisdom, wishing you a very Happy Eid."#EidAlFitr2019 pic.twitter.com/vYdrrMwppM — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) June 4, 2019

Away from family and friends on this Eid, but bringing you guys a special Eid wish from #bhai @BeingSalmanKhan #eidmubarak #love pic.twitter.com/cG9m6SUxZi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. Herkese mutlu bayramlar dilerim #M1Ã– #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/VMeydkvgq8 — Mesut Ã–zil (@MesutOzil1088) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world pic.twitter.com/pdehxNQaCb — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 4, 2019

May God bless your family and send you all loads of happiness and love. Eid Mubarak to you all! pic.twitter.com/ES58yhiEVS — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 4, 2019

#EidMubarak to all our supporters celebrating around the world! Wishing you a happy Eid al-Fitr.#LFC pic.twitter.com/Y8tMLFp5CH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019

Video Clip: Roman Reigns sends special wishes to the entire WWE Universe in India on the occasion of Eid #RomanReigns #WWE pic.twitter.com/MIjeegjV2E — Roman-Reigns.Net (@RomanReignsNet) June 5, 2019

Happy Eid to those celebrating! https://t.co/RkKkKwNCg4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2019

Cheers to the memories that are as sweet as sheer khurma, blessings and the joy of happiness that is as pure as our love for lord Allah. Here's from my family to your family wishing you a very happy Eid!! Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/PACQBBg9zO — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 5, 2019

May the auspicious day of #EidUlFitr bring harmony, love, prosperity & peace to each one of us. #EidMubarak to all — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak dosto. Hamesha khush o abaad rahein, Ameen — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) June 4, 2019

Allah paak kay ghar pay Namaz e Eid ka manzar. Subhan Allah. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/LDVHGDBkXH — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 4, 2019

As for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India will be playing their opener against South Africa. While Team India are going fresh into the tournament, the Proteas have lost their first two matches.

They will face off on 5 June at Ageas Bowl (aka Rose Bowl) in Southampton.