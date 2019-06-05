Trending#

World Cup 2019

Narendra Modi

Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

  1. Home
  2. Sports


Eid Mubarak: Mohammad Shami to Mesut Ozil, sport stars wish eveyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan. Millions of Muslims around the world will be celebrating this auspicious occasion with their near and dear ones.


Sports stars wish everyone a happy Eid Mubarak

, Twitter

Share

Written By

Updated: Jun 5, 2019, 01:03 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan. Millions of Muslims around the world will be celebrating this auspicious occasion with their near and dear ones.

Sports stars have taken to social media to share their best wishes with the Muslim people.

While cricketer Mohammad Shami is celebrating this day in preparation for India's first World Cup match, many footballers including Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Manchester United striker Paul Pogba are also celebrating this day with online users.

As for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India will be playing their opener against South Africa. While Team India are going fresh into the tournament, the Proteas have lost their first two matches.

They will face off on 5 June at Ageas Bowl (aka Rose Bowl) in Southampton.