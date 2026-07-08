Egypt coach Hossam Hassan showed 'X' gesture to referee after RO16 clash with Argentina: What does it mean?

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan made FIFA’s ‘X’ gesture to the referee during a 3-2 World Cup loss to Argentina. He claimed bad decisions cost Egypt after they blew a 2-0 lead and Egypt will file a FIFA complaint.

Egypt’s World Cup run ended in heartbreak as coach Hossam Hassan made FIFA’s ‘X’ gesture to the referee after the Pharaohs blew a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 to Argentina in Atlanta. Hassan called the defeat 'unfair' and said Egypt were 'cheated' out of a historic quarter-final.

Why does Hassan make the 'X' gesture?

Egypt were 2-0 up and on course to knock out the defending champions before Argentina staged a late comeback. The defeat sparked fury on the Egyptian bench, directed at French referee Francois Letexier. Hassan claimed his side was 'cheated.' His main grievances: a VAR review that ruled out Mostafa Zico’s first goal for a foul on Lisandro Martínez, and a denied penalty appeal after Alexis Mac Allister allegedly pulled Hamdy Fathy in the box. Enzo Fernández then scored in stoppage time to seal Argentina’s 3-2 win. In frustration, Hassan held both arms up in an 'X' shape directly in front of Letexier.

It is the signal recognised by FIFA for reporting racial abuse during a match. The referee ignored it and instead showed Hassan a yellow card. After the game, Hassan doubled down in a press conference, saying, 'We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice.' He also said he would not watch the rest of the tournament.

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What does the 'X' symbol mean

When racist abuse occurs, players and officials employ the crossed-arms 'X' to inform the referee. FIFA's three-step procedure starts as soon as it is seen.

Step 1: Pause play

After witnessing or experiencing abuse, the referee has the authority to halt the game.

Step 2: Take teams off

A stadium announcement is made and players are banished to the changing rooms if it occurs again.

Step 3: End the game

The referee may decide to call off the game entirely after consulting with officials if the abuse persists. Since then, Egypt has stated that it will complain to FIFA about the officiating. Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals, while Egypt is eliminated following what Hassan described as an 'undeserved' defeat.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/