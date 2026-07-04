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Egypt coach celebrates Round of 32 victory holding Palestinian flag | Viral Video

Several videos of Egypt coach Hossam Hassan are doing the rounds on the internet, wherein he can be seen raising the Palestinian flag, dedicating the team's win over Australia in the Round of 32. Take a look.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

Egypt coach celebrates Round of 32 victory holding Palestinian flag | Viral Video
Egypt beat Australia in a penalty shootout to qualify for the Round of 16. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral clip)
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Egypt qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Australia in a penalty shootout in their Round of 32 match on Friday (local time). However, more than the win, the gesture of Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen waving a Palestinian flag inside the ground. Several videos of Hassan are trending high on the internet, wherein he is seen holding a Palestine flag and waving it in front of the spectators and the camera.

Take a look

Even after the match, Hassan talked about the tribute he gave and said, ''My heart and soul are with them. God have mercy on their martyrs. I dedicate this victory to the Egyptian people and to the good and generous Palestinian people.

Deets about Australia vs Egypt clash

In the game, Egypt struck first in the 13th minute after Emam Ashour's header and gave the breakthrough to his side. But Australia equalised early in the second half through Mohamed Hany's own goal. Both sides produced several chances but failed to find a winner over 120 minutes.

Whats App Image 2026 06 28 at 7 44 33 AM

The match went into a penalty shootout where Mohamed Salah calmly converted his spot-kick, while Australia missed two penalties. In the 4th attempt, Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the decisive penalty to seal Egypt's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory.

In the Round of 16, Egypt are set to lock horns with defending champions Argentina on Tuesday, July 7, at the Atlanta Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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