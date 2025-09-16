ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa get fresh ED summons in illegal betting app case. Earlier, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned by the financial crimes probe agency in this case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to an illegal online betting app. This follows recent questioning of Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in the same case. Yuvraj Singh is scheduled to appear on September 23, while Robin Uthappa has been asked to appear on September 22.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering related to the operations of 1xBet, a betting app that has been under scrutiny by the central agency for suspected violations of Indian law.

Several celebrities, including cricketers and film stars, have been summoned by the ED for endorsing these questionable applications.

After the recent summons, the ED questioned former India players Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in the same case. Earlier in the month, the federal probe agency questioned Shikhar Dhawan for eight hours in connection with the case. The 39-year-old former cricketer is believed to have been linked to the app through specific endorsements.

Last week, the central agency also summoned former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra to participate in the investigation. Urvashi Rautela serves as the Indian ambassador for the 1xBet betting app, which faces accusations of money laundering, tax evasion, and algorithm manipulation.