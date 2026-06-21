Ecuador's FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout hopes take a hit after goalless draw with Curacao

Curacao made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by earning their first-ever World Cup point after holding Ecuador to a goalless draw. Here's what happened.

Ecuador's chances of reaching to the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are in serious jeopardy as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Curacao on Sunday. After tasting a narrow defeat to Ivory Coast, Ecuador was desperate for a win to boost their qualification chances for the next round, but it was Curacao's disciplined defence that spoiled their plans. The Group E match was played in Kansas City, where Ecuador dominated possession and created numerous opportunities in the game but failed to score even one goal.

Curacao earn first-ever FIFA World Cup point

After facing a crushing 7-1 defeat in the opening game against Germany, Curacao produced a spirited display to earn the first FIFA World Cup point in their history. After this game, Group E will move into the final round of fixtures as Germany have already qualified for the next round after winning two in two matches.

Can Ecuador still reach Round of 32?

Ecuador's qualification hopes are still alive, but the final Group E match against Germany is now important for the side. After losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast and drawing 0-0 with Curacao, Ecuador have just one point from two matches, and to advance to the next round, they will have to beat Germany in their final group-stage game, scheduled to be played on Jun 26 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

If Ecuador manage to defeat Germany in their next fixture, they will reach four points and keep themselves in contention for one of the qualification spots. Apart from this, Ecuador will also hope that Curacao either defeat or hold Ivory Coast, depending on the final standings scenario.

Goal difference could prove decisive if teams finish on the same points.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/