East Bengal win maiden ISL title, end 22-year trophy drought with victory over Inter Kashi

East Bengal scripted history by clinching their maiden ISL title and ending a 22-year wait for major silverware. The Red and Gold brigade defeated Inter Kashi 2-1 in a memorable final, completing a landmark triumph that sparked celebrations among fans.

East Bengal FC finally did it—they’re Indian Super League champions for the first time. After 22 long years, the Red and Gold Brigade grabbed the trophy on a wild, nerve-wracking final day that left their fans ecstatic. Youssef Ezzejjari got things rolling with a goal in the 49th minute, and Mohammed Rashid sealed the deal in the 72nd.

The title race was pure chaos with five clubs—East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, and Bengaluru FC—all still in the hunt going into the last round. You don’t see a finish like that often in Indian football. Everything came down to the wire.

East Bengal didn’t flinch. They gutted out a win over Inter Kashi, and with results going their way elsewhere, the club secured the title. It’s another chapter in their storied history, and honestly, one their fans will be talking about for years.

The final match wasn’t easy. Inter Kashi struck first, with Alfred scoring in the 15th minute and putting East Bengal on the back foot. Missed chances piled up before halftime, but after the break, the mood changed. Ezzejjari finally broke through with the equaliser, and you could feel the momentum shift. Rashid’s winner had the home crowd erupting—East Bengal held on for a gritty 2-1 comeback and the celebrations started before the final whistle.

Ezzejjari really stepped up this season. The Spanish forward ended up as the league’s top scorer, taking home the Golden Boot with 11 goals in 13 matches. He might’ve missed a few chances early, but when his team needed him most, he delivered.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant did what they could, beating Sporting Club Delhi 2-1. It wasn’t enough. Both Kolkata giants finished with 23 points, but East Bengal’s goal difference (+18 to Bagan’s +13) made all the difference.

Elsewhere, Mumbai City FC topped Punjab FC 2-0, and Odisha FC drew 0-0 with Jamshedpur FC, but that hardly mattered for the top spot.

East Bengal’s fans have been waiting since 2003-04 for this—back when Subhash Bhowmick was leading the team in the National Football League. This year’s ISL was shorter: one leg, no playoffs, just 13 matches. Whoever finished on top was champion. East Bengal answered the call, stopped their long title drought, and gave the city a new reason to celebrate.

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