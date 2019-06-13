Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

East Bengal appoint Ferre as assistant coach

Also known as Coco, the 35-year-old was given a two-year contract

Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 08:39 PM IST

East Bengal appoint Ferre as assistant coach

Spaniard Josep Ferre, who last managed Bayamon FC in Liga Puerto Rico, will be the assistant to coach Alejandro Menendez, East Bengal announced Thursday.

Also known as Coco, the 35-year-old was given a two-year contract. An UEFA 'A' license holder, Ferre has a degree in sports science and is also an expert video analyst.

The I-League runners-up had earlier extended the contract of their Spaniard head coach, Menendez, for two years.

In a team building mode, the red-and-gold brigade also have already signed Pintu Mahata from rivals Mohun Bagan besides also roping in NEROCA's Naorem Singh and Bengaluru FC's Boithang Haokip.


With Jobby Justin switching to the Indian Super League franchise ATK, East Bengal have also renewed the contract with Spanish midfielder, Jaime Santos Colado. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.