A recent photo of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zeeshan Siddiqui has taken social media by storm.

Bollywood stars never fail to grab attention online, especially when they meet global icons, and fans around the world take notice. Recently, Salman Khan made headlines by meeting UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, and their photos quickly went viral.

Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, shared a snapshot of the two legends on Instagram with the caption, "Two legends, one frame!" The post quickly caught fire among fans, who were buzzing with excitement. Both Salman and Khabib looked thrilled in the picture, making it an instant favorite.

MMA fans were particularly excited about this meeting. Khabib, famous for his undefeated UFC record, gained international fame after his legendary fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Some fans even humorously mentioned Salman's role as an MMA fighter in the film Sultan.

Interestingly, Khabib has shared his love for Bollywood movies, naming Shah Rukh Khan as his favorite actor. Since stepping away from professional fighting, Khabib has been focusing on coaching and enjoying Bollywood films.

On another note, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his action-packed film Sikandar this Eid, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. There are also rumors that Salman might be taking part in a Hollywood project set to be filmed in Saudi Arabia.

Also read| Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja recounts hilarious encounter of being confused for Ravindra Jadeja at airport