Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup heartbreak after 26 years

Justin Kluivert suffered a heartbreaking penalty miss for the Netherlands against Morocco on June 29, 2026, exactly 26 years after his father Patrick Kluivert missed a similar penalty on the same date, creating one of football's most remarkable coincidences.

Football has delivered one of its most astonishing coincidences, as Justin Kluivert relived the heartbreak his father, Patrick Kluivert, experienced exactly 26 years earlier on the very same date.

A remarkable football coincidence across generations

On June 29, 2000, Patrick Kluivert missed a crucial penalty for the Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2000 semi-final against Italy, leading to their elimination. Exactly 26 years later, on the same date in 2026, his son Justin Kluivert faced a similar fate during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 against Morocco, missing his penalty and contributing to the Netherlands' defeat in the shootout.

Father and son united by heartbreak

Football fans have noticed striking similarities between two incidents involving Kluivert competing for the Netherlands, occurring 26 years apart on June 29. In both cases, crucial penalty misses struck the right upright, leading to the Dutch team's elimination. The key difference lies in timing: Justin's miss occurred in a World Cup penalty shootout against Morocco, while Patrick's occurred during regular time in the Euro 2000 semi-final.

Also read: Stebin Ben reacts to viral video of Nupur Sanon allegedly ignoring mother-in-law: 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain' | Watch

Patrick Kluivert is regarded as one of the top forwards in Dutch football, having played for Ajax, Barcelona and the national team. His son, Justin, is forging his own path in the sport with various European clubs and the Dutch national team. They recently gained attention as videos of their penalty kicks showcased a remarkable similarity, highlighting a striking family coincidence in football history.