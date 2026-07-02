FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup heartbreak after 26 years

Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup

Ram Mandir News: 'Bathroom' Used To Hide Stolen Cash, Smuggled Out In Small Tranches

Ram Mandir News: 'Bathroom' Used To Hide Stolen Cash, Smuggled Out In Small Tranches

How many matches will USA's Folarin Balogun miss? FIFA World Cup 2026 red card rules explained

How many matches will USA's Folarin Balogun miss? FIFA World Cup red card rules

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup heartbreak after 26 years

Justin Kluivert suffered a heartbreaking penalty miss for the Netherlands against Morocco on June 29, 2026, exactly 26 years after his father Patrick Kluivert missed a similar penalty on the same date, creating one of football's most remarkable coincidences.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup heartbreak after 26 years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Football has delivered one of its most astonishing coincidences, as Justin Kluivert relived the heartbreak his father, Patrick Kluivert, experienced exactly 26 years earlier on the very same date.

A remarkable football coincidence across generations

On June 29, 2000, Patrick Kluivert missed a crucial penalty for the Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2000 semi-final against Italy, leading to their elimination. Exactly 26 years later, on the same date in 2026, his son Justin Kluivert faced a similar fate during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 against Morocco, missing his penalty and contributing to the Netherlands' defeat in the shootout.

Father and son united by heartbreak

Football fans have noticed striking similarities between two incidents involving Kluivert competing for the Netherlands, occurring 26 years apart on June 29. In both cases, crucial penalty misses struck the right upright, leading to the Dutch team's elimination. The key difference lies in timing: Justin's miss occurred in a World Cup penalty shootout against Morocco, while Patrick's occurred during regular time in the Euro 2000 semi-final.

Also read: Stebin Ben reacts to viral video of Nupur Sanon allegedly ignoring mother-in-law: 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain' | Watch

Patrick Kluivert is regarded as one of the top forwards in Dutch football, having played for Ajax, Barcelona and the national team. His son, Justin, is forging his own path in the sport with various European clubs and the Dutch national team. They recently gained attention as videos of their penalty kicks showcased a remarkable similarity, highlighting a striking family coincidence in football history.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup heartbreak after 26 years
Dutch Deja Vu: Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's World Cup
Bengaluru Rock Collapse: 7 Bihar workers dead in stone quarry tragedy, rescue underway
Bengaluru Rock Collapse: 7 Bihar workers dead in stone quarry tragedy
US-Iran talks in Doha focus on Strait of Hormuz, Iran's toll demand and sanctions relief
US-Iran talks in Doha focus on Strait of Hormuz, Iran's toll demand and sanction
Stebin Ben reacts to viral video of Nupur Sanon allegedly ignoring mother-in-law: 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain' | Watch
Stebin Ben reacts to viral video of Nupur Sanon allegedly ignoring mother-in-law
Abhishek Sharma creates history, sets world record after completing 100 T20I sixes
Abhishek Sharma creates history, sets world record after completing 100 T20I six
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement