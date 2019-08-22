Durand Cup: Suhair's late strikes helps Mohun Bagan reach final, to face Gokulam Kerala FC

Mohun Bagan proved to be too good for spirited Real Kashmir.

For a moment, it looked like Real Kashmir will script a fairytale by defeating heavyweight Mohun Bagan to reach the final of Durand Cup, Asia's oldest tournament. But in the end, Mohun Bagan managed to reach their record 29th final of Durand Cup thanks to double strike in the extra time from VP Suhair. While the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, mariners added an extra gear to their force in the extra time to pump two goals and the final scoreline read 3-1 at historic Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan will be playing Kerala Gokulam FC, who pipped East Bengal in tie break in the first semifinal. While football fans in Bengal will be heartbroken that they won't be able to see a local derby in the final, Mohun Bagan will be certainly hoping to win their 17th Durand Cup title.

Perez scored a brilliant goal to give Kolkata giants the lead just before half time in the 42 nd minute but during the dying moments of the match, Real Kashmir got a lease of life when Gnohere Krizo scored in the 93rd minute. Mohun Bagan started with a completely revamped eleven much to outrage of fans who found many of their favourites missing. But the gamble paid off as Bagan showed glimpses of class throughout the match.

However, Real Kashmir too got several chances throughout the match including in extra time. But they could manage to find the back of the net only once. Mohun Bagan on the other hand, got their second goal in the third minute of the extra time and Suhair managed to put the final nail in the coffin in the 112th minute.