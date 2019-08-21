Durand Cup semi-final, Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in their semi-final of the Durand Cup on Wednesday and will be hoping to reach secure a place in the final against East Bengal or Gokulam Kerala FC.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match:

Where and when is Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time does Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday, August 21.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match live (TV channels)?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and 3.

How and where to watch online Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir match live streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir match will be streamed by Hotstar. You can download the app from the Play Store or iOS and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.