Durand Cup, Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Indian Air Force go head to head with Malabarians Gokulam Kerala FC today (August 14).

Both teams are looking to take the lead in Group D with only goal difference dividing them.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match:

Where and when is Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match being played?

The Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match will be played at the Howrah Stadium in Kolkata.

What time does Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match begin?

The Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match will begin at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match live (TV channels)?

The Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match won't be telecasted on television.

How and where to watch online Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match live streaming?

The Indian Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.