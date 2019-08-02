Durand Cup: Full Schedule, venue, live streaming, group and knockout matches

The world's third oldest football competition - Durand Cup - is finally back after a three-year gap.

The world's third oldest football competition - Durand Cup - is finally back after a three-year gap. The competition's venue has also been changed from Delhi for the first time in its 129th edition and made Bengal.

Many participating outfits are coming from I-League and Indian Super League and also a few Army teams.

There are four groups, from which the table topper will progress to the semifinals.

Participating Teams: Chennai City, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala, Mohun Bagan, Real Kashmir, ATK, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur, Mohammedan Sporting, Indian Air Force Army Green, Army Red Indian Navy.

Groups And Full Schedule:

Heads up on the updated fixtures for the season.#DurandCup pic.twitter.com/8MmVbxQejc — durandcup (@thedurandcup) July 28, 2019

Semifinals and finals:

The semifinals will take place on August 21, with the finals set to kick-off on August 24.

Venue:

Kolkata will be hosting the tournament for the first time. The matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground, Kanchenjunga Stadium and Kalyani Stadium.

Coverage and live streaming:

The group stage matches won't be telecasted but can be web-streamed by Addatimes.

The semifinal and final match will be live broadcasted via Star Sports and live-streamed via Hotstar.