Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

NorthEast United pulled off a thrilling 4-3 win to clinch their maiden Durand Cup title at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

NorthEast United FC emerged victorious in a thrilling penalty shootout against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the 2024 Durand Cup final on Saturday, August 31. The Highlanders secured a 4-3 win in the shootout, claiming their inaugural title in Indian football at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Despite Mohun Bagan's early dominance with a 2-0 lead in the first half, NorthEast United staged a remarkable comeback in the second half. Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraie netted the opening goal for the Highlanders in the 54th minute, followed by Spanish striker Guillermo Fernandez, who came off the bench to score the equalizer in the 57th minute.

After both teams converted their first two penalty attempts, Mohun Bagan's star forward Liston Colaco missed his effort, giving NorthEast United the advantage. Aladeen Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi then successfully converted their penalties, securing a 4-3 lead for NorthEast United. The goalkeeper made a spectacular save to deny Subasish Bose, sealing NorthEast United's historic victory and their first-ever title.