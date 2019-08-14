Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Two giants of Indian football – East Bengal and Bengaluru FC – clash at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday (14 August).

East Bengal are continuing their centenary celebrations and would love to cap it off with a win while for Bengaluru FC, this match is a must-win to stay alive in the historic tournament.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match:

Where and when is East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match being played?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Yuva Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

What time does East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match begin?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will begin at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match live (TV channels)?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match won't be telecasted on television.

How and where to watch online East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match live streaming?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.