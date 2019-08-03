Headlines

Sports

Sports

Durand Cup, East Bengal vs Army Red: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

East Bengal is all set to start the season on a new note and will take on Army Red in Kolkata on Saturday (3 August).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 01:14 PM IST

East Bengal is all set to start the season on a new note and will take on Army Red in Kolkata on Saturday (3 August).

East Bengal has won the title 16 times and reached the final 10 times. As for the Army Red, formerly Army XI, has made six appearances in the tournament and won the cup only once, in 2005.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch East Bengal vs Army Red match:

Where and when is East Bengal vs Army Red match being played?

The East Bengal vs Army Red match will be played at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata.

 

What time does East Bengal vs Army Red match begin?

The East Bengal vs Army Red match will begin at 3 pm IST.

 

Where to watch East Bengal vs Army Red match live (TV channels)?

The East Bengal vs Army Red match won't be telecasted on television.

 

How and where to watch online East Bengal vs Army Red match live streaming?

The East Bengal vs Army Red match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store and watch the match.  For PCs, you can watch the match here

