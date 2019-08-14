Durand Cup, Chennai City FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

FC Goa are set to face defending I League champions Chennai City on Wednesday (August 14). The young Gaaurs set their eyes on another three points after overcoming Army Green in the opener.

Chennai City, meanwhile, come into the game with a 0-1 loss at the hands of Real Kashmir.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match:

Where and when is Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match being played?

The Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

What time does Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match begin?

The Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match will begin at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match live (TV channels)?

The Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match won't be telecasted on television.

How and where to watch online Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match live streaming?

The Chennai City FC vs FC Goa match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.