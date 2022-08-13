Durand Cup 2022: Schedule, teams, live telecast in India and all you need to know

The 131st edition of Durand Cup will kick off from August 16

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup - the oldest football tournament in Asia will kick off on August 16, 2022. This will be the first edition that will be played after recognition from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

READ | Lionel Messi snubbed, Karim Benzema hot favourite: Top 5 contenders for Ballon d'Or 2022

This edition will feature 20 teams including the 11 Indian Super League (ISL) teams that were mandated to participate in the tournament.

Apart from the ISL clubs, the tournament will also feature five teams from the second division, I-League and traditional four teams from the Indian Armed Forces.

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each. In the group stage, each team will play the four other teams in a single round-robin fixture. The two table-toppers will then proceed to the quarterfinal.

Durand Cup 2022 Teams and Groups:

Group A B C D Team 1 Bengaluru FC ATK Mohun Bagan Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC Team 2 FC Goa East Bengal Army Red Kerala Blasters Team 3 Indian Air Force Mumbai City FC Hyderabad FC NorthEast United Team 4 Jamshedpur FC Rajasthan United NEROCA FC Army Green Team 5 Mohammedan Indian Navy TRAU FC Sudeva Delhi

Durand Cup 2022 Venues:

Kolkata: 27 Matches across Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Imphal: 10 matches in Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS).

Guwahati: 10 matches in Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).

Durand Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Durand Cup 2022 will be telecasted live on Sports 18 1 SD & HD (English) and Sports 18 Khel (Hindi). Fans can also live stream the tournament on VOOTSelect.