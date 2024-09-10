Twitter
Sports

Duleep Trophy: Star batter replaces Rishabh Pant as BCCI announces updated squads for second round

India B's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been named in India's squad and the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh as replacements respectively.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Duleep Trophy: Star batter replaces Rishabh Pant as BCCI announces updated squads for second round
The squads for second round of ongoing Duleep Trophy starting from September 12 were announced on Tuesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with star players Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav among those omitted due to their involvement in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh from September 19 onwards.

A statement from BCCI said, "The Men's Selection Committee have announced certain changes for the second round of the Duleep Trophy starting from 12th September in Anantapur." India A Captain Gill, Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep and Akash Deep have been named in India's Test squad for the series against Bangladesh and will not feature in the upcoming round.

The selectors have named Pratham Singh (Railways) as a replacement for Gill, Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha CA) as a replacement for KL Rahul and SK Rasheed (Andhra CA) as a replacement for Jurel. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Kuldeep in the squad whereas Aaqib Khan (UPCA) will replace Akashdeep in the squad.

Mayank Agarwal has been named as the Captain of India A.

Updated India A squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan

India B's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been named in India's squad and the selectors have named Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh as replacements respectively. Fast bowler Yash Dayal has received his maiden national call-up while Sarfaraz Khan, who too has been named in India's squad, will feature in the second-round game. Himanshu Mantri (Madhya Pradesh CA) has been added to the squad.

Updated India B squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)

As Axar Patel will join Team India from Team D, he will be replaced by Nishant Sindhu (Haryana CA). Tushar Deshpande is ruled out of the second round owing to a niggle and he will be replaced by India A's Vidwath Kaverappa.

Updated India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa

India C squad remains unchanged for the second round.

In the first round, while India B defeated India A by 76 runs, India C defeated India D by four wickets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

