Duleep Trophy Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sledges Tilak Varma in heated moment at Chepauk

East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sledged South Zone skipper Tilak Varma on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final, returning the favour from Day 1 as East Zone dominated with 708 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave Tilak Varma a taste of his own medicine in the Duleep Trophy final on Day 4. The East Zone vice-captain was seen sledging the South Zone skipper during South Zone's first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Vaibhav sledges Tilak in Duleep Trophy final

The incident on Day 4 occurred during the morning session when South Zone, at eight wickets down for under 330 runs, struggled to chase East Zone's substantial first innings total of 708. Captain Tilak Varma was at the crease attempting to salvage the innings when Vaibhav approached him, briefly spoke and then left.

Day 1 of the final was comparable to this. Tilak Varma approached Vaibhav and was observed sledging the young batsman during the first ten overs while the East Zone openers were playing well. Vaibhav had the opportunity to repay the favour four days later, when East Zone was fully in control of the game.

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East Zone dominate final

Ishan Kishan's East Zone batted first and amassed 708 in their opening innings. South Zone was under tremendous pressure due to the large total. In response, Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar's pace attack proved difficult for South Zone to withstand. The pitch was suitable for batting, but South Zone continued to lose wickets as both bowlers hit frequently. Tilak Varma was one of the few batters who showed some fight, but he was fighting a losing battle as East Zone got closer to sealing the title.