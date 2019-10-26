DSport to officially air all I-League matches for 2019-20 season

One of the widely supported football leagues in India, the I-League, is set to make it's scheduled come back for the 2019-20 season with DSport becoming the official broadcaster as Goal.com reports suggested on Saturday.

According to the report, Dsport will be telecasting only 75-80 matches out of the 110 matches. However, organizers are confident of convincing the broadcasters to air all the games live on TV.

For the I-League 2019-20 season, the kick-off time for all matches has been slated for 2 pm, 5 pm, and 7 pm IST.

"I-League could possibly see all their games broadcasted this season. We are just waiting to work on the final bits with the broadcaster before we announce it," a member of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) League Committee was quoted saying by Goal.

While the two big boys from Bengal, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are expected to play their home matches at the Kalyani Stadium, Punajb's Tau Devi Lal Stadium will be the home turf for Minerva Punjab.

On October 25, AIFF officially announced that the I-League will kick start from November 30 with teams being allowed to have a maximum of three foreign players replaced by clubs during the course of the season.

Also, each side can name a maximum of eight substitutes on the bench during matches.