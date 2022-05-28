LIV vs RMA Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for UEFA Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League final features two of the biggest names in European football this weekend as Real Madrid takes on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at the Stade de France on Saturday. Liverpool have had to face a disappointment after their dream of winning all four trophies were dashed by Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The English club will aim to win the European title one more time.

READ: SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When and where to watch Supernovas vs Velocity match in India

Real Madrid were exceptional on the domestic front and won the La Liga title by an impressive 13-point margin.

If Real Madrid goes on to win the final match their coach Carlo Ancelotti will become the most successful coach in the Champions League history with 4 titles to his name.

Both the teams have faced each other twice before this competition in the UEFA Champions League final and both have won 1 game each.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool predicted playing XI

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez; Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga; Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Diaz

Real Madrid and Liverpool Squads

Real Madrid (RMA): Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias, Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy, Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Liverpool (LIV)): Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Origi*, Minamino