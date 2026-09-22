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DPL Spot-Fixing Row: DDCA makes big statement over viral sting; seeks BCCI intervention

A viral sting video has alleged spot-fixing links in the Delhi Premier League, sparking major controversy. Breaking its silence, DDCA has now issued a big statement and sought BCCI intervention for a probe.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

DPL Spot-Fixing Row: DDCA makes big statement over viral sting; seeks BCCI intervention
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The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has sought BCCI's intervention after allegations of spot-fixing in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) surfaced following a viral sting operation. The DDCA said the claims are unverified and have been shared with relevant authorities for examination.

Sting operation reveals shocking claims

A sting operation by Tehelka uncovered match-fixing allegations made by former cricketer Rachit Bhatia. In a video, he claimed to relay inside information to bookies via Snapchat, receiving tips from a young player associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the DPL. Speculation linked this player to Vansh Bedi, who was part of CSK in IPL 2025 before being released. However, no official findings have confirmed any wrongdoing, and the allegations regarding match influence remain unverified.

Vansh Bedi reported a corrupt approach

As per a Times of India report, Vansh Bedi had reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing. DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said, "Vansh Bedi promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing by a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing in a T20 league in the state. We have attached SLOs with every team this year and all our arrangements have been watertight." The DDCA announced that it registered the report as per protocol and enhanced this season's security arrangements by assigning Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) to each team.

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DDCA seeks BCCI intervention

On Tuesday, the DDCA addressed unverified reports of irregularities involving certain players and a DPL-associated franchise, stating that these allegations have not been established by any competent authority. "Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes," the DDCA said. The board affirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards activities compromising cricket's integrity and pledged full cooperation with any relevant inquiries.

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