'Don't take young Sri Lanka team easy': Wasim Akram warns Babar and co. ahead of Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Wasim Akram believes Pakistan will be the favorites in Sunday's Asia Cup final, but warns Babar Azam and his side to be mindful of the young and talented Sri Lanka team.

Sri Lanka has had a terrific tournament thus far, despite beginning with a disappointing loss to Afghanistan. Dasun Shanaka and his team subsequently rebounded spectacularly, winning four consecutive matches, including triumphs over India and Pakistan.

According to News 18, Akram said in an interview with BBN Sports that Pakistan will learn from their mistakes and enter the final as favorites. He did, however, warn them to be mindful of the in-form Sri Lankan side.

"The Pakistani team has performed admirably in this Asia Cup." However, the purpose was missing in their batting versus Sri Lanka. The bowling, on the other hand, was quite good. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes. However, I believe Pakistan will be the favorite in the finals. "But still, the exciting and young Sri Lankan team cannot be underestimated," Akram told BBN Sports.

“Pakistan cricket lovers have been saying that our middle order is a bit inexperienced, and it was exposed in the last Super 4 game after Rizwan got out. But it will be a good wicket in the final, hopefully, they come back stronger,” he added.

Akram also predicted that Babar Azam would win the tournament and praised him as one of the top players in the world.

"Babar is one of the top players in the world, and he just needs one excellent innings to win." He struggled a little since he was concerned about the lack of runs. But the good news is that he has spent time on the crease, which is important for any great player. "I think he'll do well in the final," Akram said.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final on September 11 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have played some strong cricket throughout the tournament and will be hoping to overcome the last barrier and lift the prestigious trophy to be proclaimed Asian champions.

