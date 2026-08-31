FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi

2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi

Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement, confirms fans, 'I didn't want to tell anyone about it, but...'

Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement

Shalini Pandey BREAKS SILENCE on her indecent viral video, strongly condemns 'abuse of technology': 'It is deeply disturbing to see...'

Shalini Pandey strongly condemns her indecent viral video: 'It's deeply...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

'Don't have anything more to give': World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi retires from international football, pens emotional note

The 39-year-old confirmed his decision in a lengthy, emotional statement on social media, more than a month after leading Argentina to a second successive FIFA World Cup final, saying he had given everything he could to the national team and understood that the time had come to step away.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

'Don't have anything more to give': World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi retires from international football, pens emotional note
Messi announces retirement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Football great Lionel Messi announced on Monday that he is retiring from international football, ending a stellar 21-year journey with Argentina.

The 39-year-old confirmed his decision in a lengthy, emotional statement on social media, more than a month after leading Argentina to a second successive FIFA World Cup final, saying he had given everything he could to the national team and understood that the time had come to step away.

“After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the National Team...

It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all—not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the National Team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.

Thank you for all the affection over these past 20 years. I will miss hearing you from the pitch so much. Now I’ll be just one of you, cheering and supporting from the outside (through the good times and the bad—especially the bad).

Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this journey—so beautiful, yet so difficult. Thank you to every coach, teammate, and official I’ve shared this path with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you—alongside my teammates—moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you!

Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.

Let's go, Argentina!

(This is a developing story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi
2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi
Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement, confirms fans, 'I didn't want to tell anyone about it, but...'
Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement
Govt defers Census 2027 in Manipur amid protests over implementation of NRC
Census deferred in Manipur amid protests over NRC implementation
Shalini Pandey BREAKS SILENCE on her indecent viral video, strongly condemns 'abuse of technology': 'It is deeply disturbing to see...'
Shalini Pandey strongly condemns her indecent viral video: 'It's deeply...'
After Jantar Mantar protest, CJP launches 'school thik karo' campaign, focusing on government schools
After Jantar Mantar protest, CJP launches 'school thik karo' campaign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement