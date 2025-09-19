'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships

Sachin’s journey to the top has been inspiring. Initially a fast bowler in cricket, he switched to javelin throwing six years ago, a decision that was supported by his father who even borrowed money to buy his first javelin spikes.

India's Sachin Yadav surprised everyone by finishing ahead of both Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal, securing fourth place. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj had a disappointing performance, failing to reach the top five and ultimately finishing in eighth place. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who claimed gold at the Paris Games, had an even worse outing, ending up in tenth place.

Reflecting on Sachin Yadav's performance, his coach, Naval Singh, a Dronacharya awardee, shared that he provided the young athlete with some "extra motivation" by encouraging him to finish ahead of Arshad, "come what may."

"I told him that come what may, make sure you finish ahead of Nadeem. He promised he would. I think it was extra motivation. Neeraj is the best in the world, Sachin proved that he has the potential to be one of the best," Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Sachin was also advised to remain composed and not let the occasion overwhelm him. His coach had high hopes for him, as Naval Singh aimed for the young thrower to exceed 90m.

Standing at 6 ft 5 inches tall, Sachin achieved a personal best of 86.27 metres in the first round, followed by throws of 85.71 metres, 84.90 metres, and 85.96 metres.

“I reminded him that he has the power as well as the technique to produce a big throw. My target for him was 90 metres today. He has thrown 90 metres in practice. But though he fell short in the final, he proved that he can handle the pressure of the World Championships,” he said.

Sachin secured fourth place on a day when Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago achieved his first gold medal, 13 years after winning Olympic gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Former two-time world champion Anderson Peters took home the silver medal, while Curtis Thompson from the United States earned the bronze medal.

The Athletics Federation of India is now considering relocating Sachin's training base from the JLN Stadium in Delhi to either the Sports Authority of India facility in Kengeri, close to Bengaluru, or the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Additionally, the federation will attempt to persuade the 25-year-old to commence full-time training under India’s foreign coach Sergey Makarov.

