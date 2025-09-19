Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise

Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after poor show at World Athletics Championship: 'It wasn't my...'

'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships

'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?

India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'

Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?

Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to down

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD

Aryan, Suhana Rs 100 cr net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park

Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise

Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Papon pay tribute to Ya Ali singer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeSports

SPORTS

'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships

Sachin’s journey to the top has been inspiring. Initially a fast bowler in cricket, he switched to javelin throwing six years ago, a decision that was supported by his father who even borrowed money to buy his first javelin spikes.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's Sachin Yadav surprised everyone by finishing ahead of both Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal, securing fourth place. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj had a disappointing performance, failing to reach the top five and ultimately finishing in eighth place. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who claimed gold at the Paris Games, had an even worse outing, ending up in tenth place.

Reflecting on Sachin Yadav's performance, his coach, Naval Singh, a Dronacharya awardee, shared that he provided the young athlete with some "extra motivation" by encouraging him to finish ahead of Arshad, "come what may."

"I told him that come what may, make sure you finish ahead of Nadeem. He promised he would. I think it was extra motivation. Neeraj is the best in the world, Sachin proved that he has the potential to be one of the best," Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Sachin was also advised to remain composed and not let the occasion overwhelm him. His coach had high hopes for him, as Naval Singh aimed for the young thrower to exceed 90m.

Standing at 6 ft 5 inches tall, Sachin achieved a personal best of 86.27 metres in the first round, followed by throws of 85.71 metres, 84.90 metres, and 85.96 metres.

“I reminded him that he has the power as well as the technique to produce a big throw. My target for him was 90 metres today. He has thrown 90 metres in practice. But though he fell short in the final, he proved that he can handle the pressure of the World Championships,” he said.

Sachin secured fourth place on a day when Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago achieved his first gold medal, 13 years after winning Olympic gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Former two-time world champion Anderson Peters took home the silver medal, while Curtis Thompson from the United States earned the bronze medal.

The Athletics Federation of India is now considering relocating Sachin's training base from the JLN Stadium in Delhi to either the Sports Authority of India facility in Kengeri, close to Bengaluru, or the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Additionally, the federation will attempt to persuade the 25-year-old to commence full-time training under India’s foreign coach Sergey Makarov.

Also Read| Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in...
Who is ABVP's Aryan Maan? DUSU's 2025 President who defeats NSUI's Jocelyn Nandita by 16000 votes
Who is ABVP's Aryan Maan? DUSU's 2025 President who defeats NSUI's...
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo China's Xi Jinping, declines to give approval for...
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo Xi Jinping
'You can't win...': Afghanistan head coach on team's performance in Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Sri Lanka
Afghanistan head coach expresses disappointment after losing to Sri Lanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE