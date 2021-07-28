'Don't blame coach, I asked him to do this,' says German Judo star Martyna Trajdos on her viral video of getting slapped

A viral video of a coach shaking his player ferociously and then giving her a couple of slaps to get her ready before her match has raked in over 5 million views on social media. Many players and coaches follow various pre-game rituals, but this was out of the ordinary and that the views of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics have never seen before.

German Judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly shaken up by her coach and received a couple of slaps as part of his pep talk before her match against her Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas. While Trajdos clarified later after the match that this is the 'ritual' she chose for herself before the Games, the coach Claudiu Pusa has landed in trouble.

The International Judo Federation has issued a warning against Pusa for 'bad behaviour' towards his player.

Trajdos, who was competing in the 63kg category of women's Judo, lost the Round of 32 game but has requested everyone to not blame her coach as she said that she requested him to do this as it keeps her awake before the match.

Taking to Instagram, Trajdos wrote, "Look’s like this was not hard enough! I wish I could have made a different headline today. As I already said that’s the ritual which I chose pre competition ! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up!"

While the ritual invited some harsh criticism on social media as many said that this is not how a player should be motivated, most of the users on Twitter had a laugh about and came up with hilarious reactions to the same.

Many of them were reminded of their alarm clocks, while many of them were reminded of what coffee and energy drinks do to them. Here are some of the reactions:

