FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Elon Musk rejects claims of SpaceX developing AI-powered smartphone: ‘Utterly false’

Elon Musk rejects claims of SpaceX developing AI-powered smartphone

India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT treaty

India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT

90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say, 'Sir is an inspiration' | Watch

90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Domino's to give $1 mn worth of free pizzas after controversial World Cup red card: Know the reason

A controversial red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match has led to a big surprise for football fans, as the popular pizza chain will now give away $1 million worth of free pizzas under its pre-tournament offer. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 03:25 PM IST

Domino's to give $1 mn worth of free pizzas after controversial World Cup red card: Know the reason
Domino's to give over 60,000 medium-size pizza after a recent red card incident in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Domino's will be delivering $1 million worth of pizzas after a red card incident in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Yes, you read it right! After a red card was given in a recent match of the FIFA World Cup, the popular pizza brand will now be distributing pizzas worth one million USD, as pledged by the company ahead of the tournament. The announcement came before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the pizza chain promising a '$1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas' giveaway if any US national team player received a red card.

 

Interestingly, USA striker Folarin Bolagun was sent off in the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for planting his boot into the ankle of the opponent's defender Tarik Muharemovic. Now, Domino's is obliged to fulfil its promise and give away $1 million worth of pizzas. It is reported that the chain would give away nearly 60,000 medium pizzas for free to fulfil its promise.

 

What did Domino's promise before FIFA World Cup 2026?

 

Domino's issued a press release ahead of the commencement of the tournament and said, ''Domino's is gearing up for soccer's biggest games this summer, in more ways than one: with free Emergency Pizzas and exclusive merchandise! If any player from the U.S. team receives a red card in the soccer tournament, Domino's is here to help soften the blow by giving away $1 million worth of Emergency Pizzas. In celebration of the upcoming matches, Domino's has also launched a limited-edition line of cobranded merchandise from Saturdays Football, including jerseys, a cap, and slides, which are now available at [saturdaysfootball.com/dominos] https://saturdaysfootball.com/dominos)''

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 02 at 7 30 56 AM

 

How can you claim free pizza?

 

To claim free pizza in the offer, fans were required to register themselves on the Domino's Pizza website before midnight of June 10 ET and sign up for the Domino's Rewards program. It means only pre-registered users are eligible to avail this offer, and the winners will be selected randomly.

 

Those selected for a free 'Emergency Pizza' can avail of it by August 2, 2026.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elon Musk rejects claims of SpaceX developing AI-powered smartphone: ‘Utterly false’
Elon Musk rejects claims of SpaceX developing AI-powered smartphone
India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT treaty
India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT
90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say, 'Sir is an inspiration' | Watch
90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say
Domino's to give $1 mn worth of free pizzas after controversial World Cup red card: Know the reason
Domino's to give $1 mn worth of free pizzas after controversial FIFA WC red card
Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement