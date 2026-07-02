Domino's to give $1 mn worth of free pizzas after controversial World Cup red card: Know the reason

A controversial red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match has led to a big surprise for football fans, as the popular pizza chain will now give away $1 million worth of free pizzas under its pre-tournament offer. Know more about it here.

Domino's will be delivering $1 million worth of pizzas after a red card incident in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Yes, you read it right! After a red card was given in a recent match of the FIFA World Cup, the popular pizza brand will now be distributing pizzas worth one million USD, as pledged by the company ahead of the tournament. The announcement came before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the pizza chain promising a '$1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas' giveaway if any US national team player received a red card.

Interestingly, USA striker Folarin Bolagun was sent off in the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday for planting his boot into the ankle of the opponent's defender Tarik Muharemovic. Now, Domino's is obliged to fulfil its promise and give away $1 million worth of pizzas. It is reported that the chain would give away nearly 60,000 medium pizzas for free to fulfil its promise.

What did Domino's promise before FIFA World Cup 2026?

Domino's issued a press release ahead of the commencement of the tournament and said, ''Domino's is gearing up for soccer's biggest games this summer, in more ways than one: with free Emergency Pizzas and exclusive merchandise! If any player from the U.S. team receives a red card in the soccer tournament, Domino's is here to help soften the blow by giving away $1 million worth of Emergency Pizzas. In celebration of the upcoming matches, Domino's has also launched a limited-edition line of cobranded merchandise from Saturdays Football, including jerseys, a cap, and slides, which are now available at [saturdaysfootball.com/dominos] https://saturdaysfootball.com/dominos)''

How can you claim free pizza?

To claim free pizza in the offer, fans were required to register themselves on the Domino's Pizza website before midnight of June 10 ET and sign up for the Domino's Rewards program. It means only pre-registered users are eligible to avail this offer, and the winners will be selected randomly.

Those selected for a free 'Emergency Pizza' can avail of it by August 2, 2026.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/