Neeraj Chopra secured a commendable second place in the Men's Javelin Throw event at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday, May 16, delivering an impressive throw of 90.23 meters. However, he was ultimately eclipsed by Germany's Julian Weber, who astonished spectators with a remarkable final throw of 91.06 meters.

Chopra's performance included an initial throw of 88.4 meters, followed by a no-throw in his second attempt. He then achieved his record-breaking throw of 90.23 meters in the third round, but faced challenges with an 80.56-meter throw in the fourth and another no-throw in the fifth. He concluded the competition with a final attempt of 88.20 meters.

In contrast, Weber began his series with an 82.83-meter throw, followed by 85.57 meters, 89.06 meters, 88.05 meters, and 89.84 meters. As the competition progressed, it appeared that victory was within Chopra's grasp until Weber delivered his astonishing final throw, securing the win in a thrilling finish.

Earlier in the competition, Neeraj Chopra briefly claimed the world lead with an impressive first-round throw of 88.44 meters at the Qatar Sports Complex. Although his second attempt was deemed a no-throw, the reigning world champion demonstrated a strong rhythm throughout his season debut.

In contrast, India's Kishore Jena faced a challenging start, recording only 68.07 meters in his opening attempt. However, he made a significant improvement with a second throw of 78.60 meters, which was just enough to secure the eighth and final qualifying spot for the subsequent rounds. Despite narrowly advancing, Jena was unable to mount a serious challenge for a podium finish.

