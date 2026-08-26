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'Does anyone actually care?': PR Sreejesh, Viren Rasquinha demand accountability after India's shock Hockey World Cup exit

India's early exit from the Hockey World Cup has sparked sharp criticism from former stars PR Sreejesh and Viren Rasquinha. Both questioned the team's performance and demanded greater accountability, with Sreejesh asking, 'Does anyone actually care?' after India's disappointing campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

'Does anyone actually care?': PR Sreejesh, Viren Rasquinha demand accountability after India's shock Hockey World Cup exit
Courtesy: X
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Some former hockey players aren’t holding back after both the men’s and women’s teams crashed out of their World Cups. Neither squad made it past the second stage—just barely scraping through the first—so once again, no one reached the semifinals.

PR Sreejesh, double Olympic medalist and ex-India goalie, didn’t mince words online. He fired off a sarcastic post on X, complete with a clown emoji: “Don’t worry… the World Cup doesn’t matter.” He wasn’t the only one venting. Former captain Viren Rasquinha added his voice to the criticism, frustrated with the teams falling short on the big stage.

The men’s team went out Monday, losing 3-5 to Argentina—one more painful exit. Over on the women’s side, a scoreless draw against Australia ended their run, with Australia sneaking into the semifinals on goal count.

Sreejesh wasn’t done. After India got knocked out, he posed some tough questions on social media: “Are we building a team to PLAY good hockey, or a team capable of WINNING against the best? Stop hiding behind ‘learning’ or saying we played ‘good hockey’ or talking about the future. This isn’t a rehearsal. It’s the World Cup. Who will ask the hard questions? Who’s going to demand accountability? And really… does anyone care?”

He took aim at the women’s team preparations too, especially the absence of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne right before the tournament. “The chief coach goes on holiday just before the World Cup—yet the players fought hard and even exceeded expectations. Credit to them. But where’s the accountability? How can you expect a team to perform at its best when the coach is away at the most crucial time?”

India’s men looked out of sorts against Argentina—they needed to win by two clear goals, but never really threatened, so their World Cup journey ended right there.

For the women, their knockout blow came Sunday with that goalless draw against Australia. More goals scored sent the Hockeyroos through instead.

Rasquinha was just as blunt. He posted on X, warning that a gold medal at the Asian Games could distract people from deeper problems. “Asian hockey is at its weakest—just look at Japan, Pakistan, and Malaysia’s results. My worry is that a gold for India at the Asian Games will hide a lot of cracks in men’s hockey. We need serious introspection after the Games—fitness, selection, tactics, squad depth. Everything needs a hard look.”

It’s now 51 years since India’s men made the World Cup podium. Next up is a seventh-place playoff against Belgium—not exactly what people hoped for.

Now, with this World Cup behind them, all focus turns to the Asian Games in Japan. After this letdown, India badly needs results—not just for pride, but to boost their chances for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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