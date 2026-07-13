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Do you know Lionel Messi has never faced England in his career? History is about to change

Did you know that Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has never played a match against England, his side's opponents in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Do you know Lionel Messi has never faced England in his career? History is about to change
Argentina to face England in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic C
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Lionel Messi, Argentine legend and captain, is probably playing his last FIFA World Cup as his side are set to battle England in the semi-final of the current edition. He is also among the leading goal scorers in the tournament with eight goals. Interestingly, with over two decades of international career, Lionel Messi has never played against the Three Lions. The first-ever meeting will finally take place on Wednesday, July 15 (local time), with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

After beating Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday, Messi opened up about his next target and said, ''The truth is, it's special. It's a special match because it's my first time. I've played against everyone except England. And it's special, as I said before, because they're a big team, a powerhouse. It's always nice to play against teams like that, in matches like this, and especially in the semi-finals of a World Cup.''

Notably, this is also the first time that Argentina and England will be meeting in a competitive fixture since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where the Three Lions claimed a 1-0 victory.

Whats App Image 2026 07 12 at 8 10 34 AM

Meanwhile, Argentina is also the defending champions, which has showcased resilience in the knockout games, edging Cape Verde 3-2, overturning a 2-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16, and a convincing 3-1 win over Switzerland.

Remaining FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

July 15 (Semi-Final 1) - France vs Spain, Dallas Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 16 (Semi-Final 2) - England vs Argentina, Atlanta Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 19 (Third Place Play-off) - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, Miami Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

July 20 (Final) - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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