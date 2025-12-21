Do you know how much Lionel Messi earned from his GOAT India Tour? Organiser spills the beans

Indian TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slams Shilpa Shinde over remarks on 'Bhabhiji Ghar per hai' actress Shubhangi Atre, says 'decency...'
SPORTS
Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi recently visited India for his GOAT tour, which began with a visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
Satadru Dutta, who was the main organiser of Lionel Messi's Kolkata event of his GOAT India tour, revealed details about the earnings of Argentina's star footballer from the tour. Dutta, who was arrested for the mismanagement of the event in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, revealed that Messi earned Rs 89 crore from his India tour, whereas the government got Rs 11 crore in taxes.
''Lionel Messi was paid Rs 89 crore for the tour, while Rs 11 crore was paid as tax to the Indian government,'' news agency PTI reported, quoting Dutta. It means a total of Rs 100 crore was generated from Messi's tour, 30 percent of which came from sponsors, while another 30 percent came from ticket sales.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after chaos erupted in the Salt Lake Stadium during Messi's event, and the spectators vandalised the venue by throwing bottles, chairs, and other objects at the ground. SIT, which consists of senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar, and Muralidhar, was formed to investigate the incident.
''The arrested accused also claimed that once that particular influential person reached the stadium, all the flow-chart for the Messi programme got disturbed and he could not control it,'' SIT official told PTI.
During questioning, Dutta also revealed that Messi didn't like being touched or hugged. ''Despite repeated public announcements to restrain the crowd, there was no impact. The manner in which Messi was surrounded and embraced was completely unacceptable to the World Cup-winning footballer,'' Dutta revealed.