Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed Australian crowd for booing Mohammed Siraj after the spat with Travis Head in Adelaide.

Former Indian cricketer and cricket analyst Sunil Gavaskar criticised Australian players and crowd for their negative portrayal of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj following his aggressive send-off of Australian batter Travis Head during the second Test in Adelaide. Gavaskar pointed out the hypocrisy in the reactions from Australian fans, noting that they would likely have applauded if an Australian player had delivered a similar send-off. He also expressed his shock at the incident.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged that it is understandable for Mohammed Siraj to become emotional after dismissing Travis Head. The 1983 World Cup-winning legend noted that fast bowlers often struggle to control their emotions when under pressure.

After taking the wicket of Travis Head, who scored 140 runs in the first innings, Siraj delivered a fiery send-off that drew criticism from the Adelaide crowd, which responded by booing the Indian pacer.

The booing of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj continued on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, visibly unsettling the bowler in light of the hostile reception he received.

"Head’s explosive batting is a delight to watch, but opposition bowlers are never amused. No wonder Mohammed Siraj, who was flicked nonchalantly for a six the ball before, was pumped up when he knocked over the local hero’s stumps," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald.

"Who said what to whom will be debated endlessly. Both players ended up with demerit points against their names, with Siraj being lighter in the pocket, too, with a fine. Fast bowlers by nature are aggressive on the field, and when the red mist comes down, it can be hard for them to keep self-control," he added.

Sunil Gavaskar did not hold back in his criticism of the Australian public for their booing of Siraj in Adelaide. However, he also expressed surprise at the Indian pacer's reaction to the situation.

The former captian wrote, "Siraj is getting the stick from all the "saints" in Australian cricket who, of course, were known for their impeccable behaviour on the field. It may have incensed Australian fans that Siraj's fiery send-off was directed at Head, who scored a magnificent century, and was also the local boy."

Pointing out at the crowd he added, "But the same people will cheer if an Aussie quick gives a similar send-off to an English batter during next summer’s Ashes. There were some suggestions in the media that the Australians should get back to being the mongrels they once were. So, do mongrels simply purr, or do they bark, too."

Siraj faced a harsh penalty for his reaction during the incident. The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued both players a demerit point, but Siraj was additionally fined 20 percent of his match fees.

Sunil Gavaskar also expressed his astonishment at how the situation escalated, noting that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has significantly contributed to reducing hostility in the sport.

"Siraj's outburst was surprising because if the Indian Premier League has done one thing, apart from making Aussie cricketers and coaches millionaires, it has also taken away to a huge extent the animosity that previously existed in the game," Gavaskar wrote.