DNA Web Exclusive: Can’t wait to play along ISL legend Iain Hume, says FC Pune City debutant Nikhil Poojary

Ahead of the SAFF Championship 2018, defending champions India had named a young squad in their quest to retaining the crown. The Indian coach, Stephen Constantine, who has always believed in handling young players some international experience, flew to Bangladesh with his all-new U-23 Indian team.

The Blue Tigers, who were grouped with Sri Lanka and Maldives, as expected made it to the final. Although the Indians failed to defend their title, they had enough positives to take back and one of those being the growth of East Bengal and now FC Pune City midfielder Nikhil Poojary.

Out of India’s seven goals in four matches, one belonged to 23-year-old Poojary.

“The 45-day camp with the Indian team before the SAFF Cup has been of huge help to my game,” Poojary, who will be making his ISL debut this season with FC Pune City, said.

Ahead of ISL 2018-19, Poojary spoke to DNA about his initial struggles, his experience at East Bengal, his journey from Mumbai U-15 to ISL and more:

Take us through your journey.

It all started in school when we used to play for the Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) events. When I was a part of the U-15 side, I used to play in the lower divisions and from there I was picked on to represent Mumbai. That’s how my journey began. In the last 13-odd years, I have played for four clubs in two cities and also, I have been really fortunate to have donned the Indian colours.

What prompted you to take up football professionally?

When I started playing football initially, I never thought I would ever come so far. But when I joined the Mumbai FC U-15 side, for the very first time I could see myself in the big picture of football in India. Then Mumbai Tigers FC happened, I’m not sure how many of you all remember the club but that is when I first featured in a senior team which was very crucial for my growth as a footballer.

Tell us about the day you got your maiden India call-up. How did you soak up the news?

I received the news when I was a part of the U-23 camp and I had just joined East Bengal in November – December 2015. It was a wonderful feeling. I didn’t go far as I had a muscle pull. But throughout my time there I was just trying to sink in the feeling.

Is your early coach, Sunil Poojary, a family member? Tell us about him as a coach?

The only thing I can say is we are not blood relatives. He is family to me and my brother. He has been my coach forever. He is synonymous to football in Navi Mumbai and some of the best talent coming out of Navi Mumbai has come through him.

Although we don’t train together often now he will always be my go-to man for any football-related matter. As a coach and a mentor, he has always been there for us and he has always been by our side. I can’t thank him enough and emphasise his importance in my life as a footballer.

Who first spotted your potential as a player?

I very well remember this. It was the time when I was tossing from one team to another in my teens and was waiting for the chance to train with a senior side. The one who gave me that opportunity was Bimal (Ghosh) Sir. He believed in me a lot and gave me a lot of confidence. I was a stopper back then. Apart from him, there was another person who showed a lot of confidence in me - (Naushad) Moosa sir at Mumbai FC U-15.

Take us through your experience with East Bengal.

Those were three fantastic years of my career. It was my first time out of Mumbai and what a place to be in the football-crazy Kolkata. It was surreal, the fans, the emotions, the environment and the pressure to perform, everything was at another level. It was Alvito (D'Cunha) Sir who got me in. The second season was penultimate where I debuted for KEB in Calcutta Football League (CFL) and then played the entire I-League season and was fortunate to have been the player to have played the most minutes for the club that season. It was heart-breaking to not win the title that year though.

Tell us about your experience at the recent SAFF Championship & your maiden India goal.

I still get goose-bumps thinking about it. To represent the national team is the ultimate dream for any footballer and here we were given a chance to represent as the A team for India which is a matter of great pride and honour. It was an unbelievable experience. The game is on a different level, the pressure to perform is immense and there is also a great responsibility and there is fear of failure as everyone is watching back home.

Scoring that goal was altogether a different experience. I have never scored in the I-League and the system that we were playing, it never allowed me to. I still remember going for that wall pass with Farukh (Choudhary) and he played it back and it touched the defender and I thought it was over, but it again fell to my feet, the keeper rushed, I saw an angle and placed it. It was exhilarating.

How is Stephen Constantine as a coach? What is that one thing he does to keep you guys motivated?

He has been the man for Indian Football over the years. I am too young to say something about him as a person, but I would just say he is fantastic and brings out the best in everyone. He helped me a lot during the camp at an individual level.

His preparation, dedication and the team spirit he brings in along with discipline is very contagious. And most importantly, he himself is so motivated which has a positive effect on everyone around I feel.

Personally, when I got injured and was under rehab, coach kept in touch with me and checked on my progress often. All the staff was also at my aid and always there to guide me as to how to get back on the field. Once I was ready, the coach showed extreme faith in me and gave me a chance from where I left off after the Tri-Nations tournament in Mumbai.

Do you think you have cemented your place in the team for a while now?

No. The competition is immense, and you need to be at you’re A-game always to be part of the team. I have a long way to go.

As a footballer, who has been your idol?

My fellow player Rahul Bheke is one of my role models. And he played for FC Pune City too.

ACL injuries can be pretty bad for footballers, especially. How did you overcome the injury and do you think that'll not interfere with your fitness this season?

I’m fit now, up and running and stronger than I have ever been before. My rehab happened in multiple stages with my coach Sunil Poojary in Kerala and Pune. An injury is part and parcel of the game. One can always learn from it. The rehab period is indeed very testing where you can see everyone scoring goals and there is a literal struggle to even go to the washroom. It’s important to keep positive thoughts in your head. In fact, I always feel, I have learnt a lot from this injury and the rehab that follows.

Have you interacted with Iain Hume? How is he as a guiding force in the team?

Oh yes! I was looking forward to that ever since I came to know that I was getting a chance to play alongside him. The highest goal-scorer in the ISL, he has got a wealth of experience, definitely, I want some tips from him. He is a great human being, down to earth and humble and very warm. He is also working hard to get back on the field and I wish to play alongside him.