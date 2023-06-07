Search icon
DNA Verified: Did India skipper Rohit Sharma donate Rs 15 crore to Odisha train accident victims? Know truth

In light of the devastating incident, there have been several posts circulating on social media claiming that Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 15 crore to the victims of the Odisha train crash in the Balasore district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The recent Odisha train accident has left the entire nation in shock. The tragedy has claimed the lives of 288 people and left over 1000 injured. Even Indian team skipper, Rohit Sharma, expressed his grief over the Coromandel Express train crash on social media.

Fact Check: Did Rohit Sharma donate Rs 15 crore to Odisha train crash victims?

While several news reports and social media users have claimed that Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 15 crore to the victims of the Odisha train accident victims, the Team India captain has made no such statement in the news or the social media.

Further, MI and Team india skipper only tweeted about expressing grief over the tragic Odisha train accident, but he did not talk about making any sort of donations for the victims. This means that the claims of him donating Rs 15 crore are fake.

"My heart goes out to each and everyone affected by the train accident in Odisha. May God give strength to the grieving families & wishing a swift recovery to those injured," Rohit wrote on Twitter.

On the day of the incident, the Coromandel Express passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in the Balasore district of Odisha. The impact caused multiple compartments to derail, resulting in a catastrophic train accident. To make matters worse, a third train collided with the wreckage, causing several carriages to capsize.

READ| DNA Verified: Did RCB star Virat Kohli donate Rs 30 crore to Odisha train accident victims? Know truth

