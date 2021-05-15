DNA Exclusive: 'I learned about myself and fell in love with football even more during U-19 camp,' says Dangmei Grace

Growing up in Manipur, Dangmein Grace had many challenges before taking up a sport, whether it's good training facilities, boots, managing practice and school at the same time, but one thing she didn't worry about was her parents as Simon Dangmei and Rita Dangmei, her parents always supported her.

But their financial condition didn't help. Talking to DNA, Grace said, "[There was] financial problem for me while taking up sports, like I came from middle class, my parents could not give full support [financially] to me even though they have full support for me to take up football. There are lots of things like I need to buy my new boots and like we need to take gym to be always physically fit and these are challenging things I faced during taking up sports.

The turning point

The Indian forward's training in Athletics helped her ease into football, to which she was introduced by her friend on annual sports day. But playing football for fun in school and taking it up professionally is completely different but Grace was up for it. Her parents, relative supporting her and not objecting was the first box ticked. She never knew she would take up the sport professionally but something happened in Kohima when she travelled to play after her parents' permission.

Those 90 minutes in the Nagaland capitals became the turning point of her life.

The Under-14 happened, U-19 happened, a lot of junior level football took place and she got to debut for India in 2013 and this was the first time she thought this could happen.

The U-19 camp

Talking about the U-19 camp, where she played the next year after making her debut for the Senior team, but according to her the 2014 campaign where she played three games for the Indian U-19 team was the game-changing moment for her where she got to know herself more and fell in love with the game even more.

Describing the number of changes going from junior level to senior level football, Grace said, "In junior level lot of things to be learned, when I go to senior level there are lots of senior players like (Oinam) Bem Bem Devi, Sasmita Malik, Bala Devi. It's a great honour for me to play with them because I could learn something from them. Whenever I asked them about game situations and asked for advice from them they really helped me and it's a lot of experience for me as a junior player to play with them.

"To know myself more and more and to be in live with football more and more because of them," she added.

The COVID-19 interruption

However, for the past year, the breaks due to COVID-19 haven't helped them and have affected their practice and training, given the in a sport like football a team practices together.

Talking about the same, Grace said, "COVID affects us a lot because see we can't go out and do practice. Football is a group game, it's not an individual game, we need to practice together. Because of COVID, we can't do anything, just stay at home."

Time management is very important

Grace is one of the many players, male and female, who are playing in various leagues and at various age-group levels, who have come from the football-crazy state of Manipur. Grace idealises the 6-time world champion boxer Mary Kom, coming from the Northeast. Her life story of becoming a 6-time world champion while being another and facing so many difficulties is an inspiration for her. She also gave credit to her coach Chaoba Devi, especially for her player-management skills.

To the young girls growing up in the Northeast and wanting to take up sport, Grace said, "Life is challenging. There are non-stops challenges. Challenges will come at every point in the life but if you manage everything timely, it will help you a lot. Disappointments, restrictions are there in everyone's lives but whatever the situation is, one has to keep going and don't give up on your aim and then a goal in life. Give your best."

Grace despite financial challenges kept going on and for her wearing the Indian jersey is the proudest moment of her life as people know her and recognise her after she started representing her country in football.

After making her debut in 2013, Grace has made 41 appearance for Indian national football team scoring 14 goals.